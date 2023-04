University of Hawaii football defensive lineman Fo’i Shaw received a special surprise following a team hike on Friday morning.

Shaw, a Farrington alumnus, was placed on scholarship.

Shaw has been a member of the Rainbow Warrior program since 2018 and will be a redshirt senior this fall.

On Friday, the ‘Bows hiked Koko Head as a team. After the hike was over, Shaw was caught off guard as he was awarded the ultimate prize for walk-ons: