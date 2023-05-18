The selection of Craig Angelos as the next University of Hawaii at Manoa’s athletics director is now official.

Angelos, who was announced as University of Hawaii president David Lassner’s selection last Friday, needed UH Board of Regents approval before the hire became official.

On Thursday, the Board of Regents voted in favor of Angelos during a meeting on Thursday afternoon at Honolulu Community College. Eight members voted in favor of Angelos, while two voted against it, while one voter abstained.

Angelos was most recently the senior deputy athletic director at Long Island University. He was also the athletics director at Florida Atlantic University from 2003 to 2012.

The path is now clear for Angelos to take the place of current UH-Manoa athletics director David Matlin, who is set to retire from his position on June 2.