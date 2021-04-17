UH beach volleyball wins Husky Invitational

The University of Hawaii women’s volleyball team captured the Husky Invitational in Alki Beach in Seattle with a pair of wins on Saturday.

Following their strong performance in which they only lost one flight in pool play on Friday, the Rainbow Wahine were the No. 1 seed and face fourth-seeded Portland in the semifinals. The Rainbow Wahine topped Portland 5-0 to advance to the finals against host Washington.

In the finals, UH beat Washington 4-1 in what was a similar score to Friday’s matchup.

The ‘Bows (13-7) will remain in Seattle for a pair of matches at Alki Beach on Sunday, starting with a match against No. 9 Arizona at 9:30 a.m. HST. UH then wraps up regular season play with a matchup against Washington at noon HST.

Saturday’s results (courtesy of Hawaii Athletics):