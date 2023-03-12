With a dramatic 3-2 win over No. 11 California on Sunday, the No. 9 University of Hawaii beach volleyball team capped an unblemished weekend en route to the Heineken Queen’s Cup title at Waikiki on Sunday.
Hawaii has won 10 matches in a row, including all five of its Queen’s Cup contests. The Rainbow Wahine are now 12-3 overall.
Next up for Hawaii is a pair of matches on Tuesday against Nebraska and Texas, starting with the Cornhuskers at 9 a.m. Both contests will take place on campus at the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex.
Sunday’s results are below (courtesy Hawaii Athletics:
UH 3 Cal 2
1 Van Sickle/Glagau (UH) def. Gessner/Dreibholz (CAL) 21-11, 17-21. 15-13
2 Radell/Delgado (CAL) def. Loker/Wagoner (UH) 21-14, 21-18
3 Russo/Maidment (UH) def. Sierra Caffo/Liz Waters-Leiga 21-18, 21-19
4 Santer/Huddleston (UH) def. Lexi McKeowin/Alex Young-Gomez 21-18, 21-15
5 Brooke Buchner/Natalie Martin def. Chandler Cowell/Sydney Miller (UH) 21-15, 21-17
Order of Finish: 4, 5, 3, 2, 1