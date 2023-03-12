With a dramatic 3-2 win over No. 11 California on Sunday, the No. 9 University of Hawaii beach volleyball team capped an unblemished weekend en route to the Heineken Queen’s Cup title at Waikiki on Sunday.

Hawaii has won 10 matches in a row, including all five of its Queen’s Cup contests. The Rainbow Wahine are now 12-3 overall.

Next up for Hawaii is a pair of matches on Tuesday against Nebraska and Texas, starting with the Cornhuskers at 9 a.m. Both contests will take place on campus at the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex.

Sunday’s results are below (courtesy Hawaii Athletics: