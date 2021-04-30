UH beach volleyball wins both games at Big West Tournament

The University of Hawaii beach volleyball team won both of its games at the Big West Tournament in Long Beach, Calif., on Friday.

The Rainbow Wahine, who are ranked No. 15 nationally and seeded third in the conference tournament, defeated No. 6 seed Cal State Northridge before defeating No. 2 seed and host Long Beach State 4-1.

[Latest stories from Hawaii’s Sports Station — KHON2 Sports]

The ‘Bows are 16-8 after Friday’s action and advance to face No. 1 seed Cal Poly in the double-elimination championship bracket, which begins at 7 a.m. HST on Saturday.

Friday’s results (courtesy of Hawaii Athletics):