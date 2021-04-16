UH beach volleyball sweeps Friday competition at Husky Invitational

The No. 15 University of Hawaii beach volleyball team won all three of its games at the Husky Invitational in Seattle’s Alki Beach on Friday, beating Oregon, Washington and Portland.
The Rainbow Wahine (11-7) beat Oregon and Portland 5-0 and lost just one flight all day while topping host Washington 4-1.
Play at the Husky Invitational concludes on Saturday. The ‘Bows will take on Portland at 7 a.m. HST in the semifinals for a chance to play in the championship match, which begins at 10:15 a.m. HST.
Friday’s results (courtesy of UH):
Hawai’i 5, Oregon 0
1. Pani Napoleon/Jaime Santer (UH) def. Carly Wallace/Madelyn LaFollette (UO) 21-15, 21-10
2. Brooke Van Sickle/Amber Igiede (UH) def. Josie Cole/Anastasia Lima (UO) – 21-15, 21-8
3. Kekauoha/Kruse (UH) def. Wetton/Ashley Schroeder (UO) – 21-12, 21-13
4. Ilihia Huddelston/Kaylee Glagau (UH) def. Delaney Hopen/Savannah Siegrist (UO) 21-13, 21-17
5. Maidment/Russo(UH) def. Batia Rotshtein/Abby Plevin (UO) 21-17, 21-11
Order of finish: 3, 5, 4*, 2, 1
Hawai’i 5, Portland 0
1. Napoleon/Santer (UH) def. Shayla Hoeft/Alycia Wodke (UP) 21-15, 21-7
2. Van Sickle/ Igiede(UH) def. Noelani Helm/Kellie Hughes (UP) 21-9, 21-10
3. Kekauoha/Kruse(UH) def. Jayde Harris/Grace Zilbert (UP) 21-9, 21-14
4. Huddelston/Glagau(UH) def. Maluhia Hirahara/Kendall Nolan (UP) 21-11, 21-11
5. Maidment/ Russo(UH) def. Liz Reich/ Bugarin (UP) 21-10, 21-8
Order of finish: 5,3,2*,4,1
Hawai’i 4, Washington 1
1. Napoleon/Santer(UH) def. Shayne McPherson/Chloe Loreen (UW)- 21-19, 21- 16
2. Van Sickle/Igiede (UH) def. Natalie Robinson/Avie Niece(UW)- 21-10, 21-14
3. Dahl/Petersen(UW) def. Kekauoha/Kruse (UH) 21-13, 21-7, 16-14
4. Huddelston/Glagau (UH) def. Ashley Shook/Hannah Yerex (UW) – 21-11, 21-12
5. Maidment/ Russo (UH) def. Weber/Schilling(UW) 21-16, 20-22, 15-7
Order of finish: 2, 4, 1*,5,3