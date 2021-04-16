UH beach volleyball sweeps Friday competition at Husky Invitational

The No. 15 University of Hawaii beach volleyball team won all three of its games at the Husky Invitational in Seattle’s Alki Beach on Friday, beating Oregon, Washington and Portland.

The Rainbow Wahine (11-7) beat Oregon and Portland 5-0 and lost just one flight all day while topping host Washington 4-1.

Play at the Husky Invitational concludes on Saturday. The ‘Bows will take on Portland at 7 a.m. HST in the semifinals for a chance to play in the championship match, which begins at 10:15 a.m. HST.

Friday’s results (courtesy of UH):