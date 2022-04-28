University of Hawaii beach volleyball standouts Brooke Van Sickle and Kaylee Glagau were named American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) first-team All-Americans on Thursday.

Glagau and Van Sickle are the 11th and 12th All-Americans in program history.

Van Sickle, meanwhile, is the first Rainbow Wahine to earn All-America honors in both indoor and outdoor volleyball in the same season since Emily Maglio accomplished the feat during the 2017-2018 season.

For the 2022 season, the duo of Glagau and Van Sickle have gone a team-best 27-9 as a pair, with wins over top-five squads TCU, UCLA, LSU and Loyola Marymount.

The Rainbow Wahine are currently ranked No. 9 nationally and are the top seed in the Big West Tournament, which begins on Friday in San Luis Obispo, Calif.