UH beach volleyball splits doubleheader with LBSU

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy Hawaii Athletics

The University of Hawaii beach volleyball team split a doubleheader with Long Beach State on Saturday at the Clarence T.C. Ching Complex.

Long Beach State took the first match 3-2, while Hawaii took the second set 3-2. Hawaii won the home series after winning on Thursday, while the season series between the two teams is 2-2 after The Beach topped the Rainbow Wahine at The Challenge in San Luis Obispo, Calif. on March 27.

[Latest stories from Hawaii’s Sports Station — KHON2 Sports]

Long Beach State 3, UH 2
1. Molina/Spriggs (LBSU) def. Napoleon/Santer (UH) 21-19, 17-21, 15-10
2. Reinking/Kennedy (LBSU) def. Igiede/Van Sickle (UH) 21-17, 21-12
3. Loker/Kekauoha (UH) def. Griffin/Holtz (LBSU) 21-17, 21-15 UH
4. Germann/Pratesi (LBSU) def. Glagau/Huddleston (UH) 21-6, 21-13
5. Maidment/Russo (UH) def. Matton/Rodriguez (LBSU) 32-30, 21-17
Exh: Hanna Farnsworth/Claire Newlander (LBSU) def. Lea Kruse/Riley Wagoner  21-17, 21-19
Order of Finish: 4, 5, 2, 3, 1*
 
UH 3, Long Beach State 2
1. Molina/Spriggs (LBSU)  def. Napoleon/Santer (UH) 21-19, 21-17
2. Igiede/Van Sickle (UH) def. Reinking/Kennedy (LBSU) 21-18, 21-17
3. Loker/Kekauoha (UH) def. Griffin/Holtz (LBSU) 21-15, 21-15
4. Glagau/Huddleston (UH) def. Germann/Pratesi (LBSU)  21-12, 13-21, 15-13
5. Matton/Rodriguez (LBSU) def. Maidment/Russo (UH) 21-16, 20-22, 15-13
Order of Finish: 5, 4, 3, 2*, 1

Hawaii (7-5) will remain home for a trio of on-campus matches against Cal Poly, starting on Friday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

Trending Stories