UH beach volleyball splits doubleheader with LBSU

The University of Hawaii beach volleyball team split a doubleheader with Long Beach State on Saturday at the Clarence T.C. Ching Complex.

Long Beach State took the first match 3-2, while Hawaii took the second set 3-2. Hawaii won the home series after winning on Thursday, while the season series between the two teams is 2-2 after The Beach topped the Rainbow Wahine at The Challenge in San Luis Obispo, Calif. on March 27.

Long Beach State 3, UH 2

1. Molina/Spriggs (LBSU) def. Napoleon/Santer (UH) 21-19, 17-21, 15-10

2. Reinking/Kennedy (LBSU) def. Igiede/Van Sickle (UH) 21-17, 21-12

3. Loker/Kekauoha (UH) def. Griffin/Holtz (LBSU) 21-17, 21-15 UH

4. Germann/Pratesi (LBSU) def. Glagau/Huddleston (UH) 21-6, 21-13

5. Maidment/Russo (UH) def. Matton/Rodriguez (LBSU) 32-30, 21-17

Exh: Hanna Farnsworth/Claire Newlander (LBSU) def. Lea Kruse / Riley Wagoner 21-17, 21-19

Order of Finish: 4, 5, 2, 3, 1*



UH 3, Long Beach State 2

1. Molina/Spriggs (LBSU) def. Napoleon/Santer (UH) 21-19, 21-17

2. Igiede/Van Sickle (UH) def. Reinking/Kennedy (LBSU) 21-18, 21-17

3. Loker/Kekauoha (UH) def. Griffin/Holtz (LBSU) 21-15, 21-15

4. Glagau/Huddleston (UH) def. Germann/Pratesi (LBSU) 21-12, 13-21, 15-13

5. Matton/Rodriguez (LBSU) def. Maidment/Russo (UH) 21-16, 20-22, 15-13

Order of Finish: 5, 4, 3, 2*, 1

Hawaii (7-5) will remain home for a trio of on-campus matches against Cal Poly, starting on Friday.