UH beach volleyball splits doubleheader with Cal Poly

The Np. 14 University of Hawaii beach volleyball team split a home doubleheader with No. 6 Cal Poly on Saturday night at the Clarence T.C. Ching Complex.
The Rainbow Wahine lost the first set of matches 4-1, but sent out seniors Pani Napoleon and Harlee Kekauoha on a high note by winning 5-0 in the nightcap.
The ‘Bows are now 8-7 for the 2021 season.
Cal Poly 4, Hawai’i 1
1. Gordon/Sonny (CP) def. Igiede/Van Sickle (UH) 21-17, 11-21, 15-12
2. Lombard/Ozee (CP) def. Napoleon/Jaime Santer (UH) 15-21, 21-13, 15-11
3. Whalen/Miric (CP) def. Kekauoha/Kylin Loker (UH) 21-9, 21-17
4. Vanessa Roscoe/Josie Ulrich (CP) def. Kaylee Glagau/Ilihia Huddleston (UH) 21-19, 21-15
5. Russo/Maidment (UH) def. Sam Strah/Hannah Rogers (CP) 21-19, 215
Exh: Delaney Peranich/Kalee Graff (CP) def. Sydney Rau-Kim/Tiffany Westerberg (UH) 22-20, 21-10
Order of finish: 5, 3, 4, 2*, 1
Hawai’i 5, Cal Poly 0
1. Napoleon/Santer (UH) def. Gordon/Sonny (CP) 21-19, 21-17
2. Igiede/Van Sickle (UH) def. Miric/Whalen (CP) 19-21, 21-14, 15-13
3. Kekauoha/Lea Kruse (UH) def. Ozee/Lombard 21-16, 21-19
4. Glagau/Huddleston (UH) def. Roscoe/Ulrich (CP) 21-14, 24-22
5. Russo/Maidment (UH) def. Piper Naess/Hannah Rogers (CP) 21-16, 28-26
Order of finish: 5, 4, 3*, 2, 1