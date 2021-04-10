UH beach volleyball splits doubleheader with Cal Poly

The Np. 14 University of Hawaii beach volleyball team split a home doubleheader with No. 6 Cal Poly on Saturday night at the Clarence T.C. Ching Complex.

The Rainbow Wahine lost the first set of matches 4-1, but sent out seniors Pani Napoleon and Harlee Kekauoha on a high note by winning 5-0 in the nightcap.

The ‘Bows are now 8-7 for the 2021 season.