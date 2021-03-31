UH beach volleyball set to host LBSU for first on-campus matches since 2019

The University of Hawaii beach volleyball team made the day-long trek to get to Florida for the Stetson Beach Blast last March and weren’t able to play. The season had been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and a season with national championship aspirations came to a sudden end for the No. 4 Rainbow Wahine. It was a sign of adversity to come.

In the months that followed, head coach Jeff Hall was let go due to financial issues stemming from the pandemic in the UH athletic department. Angelica Ljungqvist was named Hall’s replacement while keeping her position as an assistant on the women’s indoor team.

Last December, the Big West Conference canceled the women’s volleyball indoor season, even though the NCAA is holding a women’s season in the spring, with the national championship set for April 24.

For players on the beach team that were deprived of an indoor season, the opportunity to play the game at all during the pandemic is one that’s not taken for granted.

“When we got the news, we didn’t know if we were gonna play in the fall. That definitely sucked. I understand that COVID, it needed to be taken care of so for me, I’m just happy that everyone’s safe and that we got it into control to where now we can play,” said Brooke Van Sickle, a standout on both the UH women’s indoor and beach teams. “We thought we were gonna play in the spring but when we got the word we weren’t gonna play in the spring also, it definitely was hard just because for us seniors, we don’t know if we’re able to come back yet and everything so it was kind of shocking. It definitely hurt a lot but for me, thank God we have beach volleyball. It definitely is filling the void. It’s different. Different sport.”

The 2021 UH beach team is currently 5-4 after competing in a pair of tournaments in California. The Rainbow Wahine will host Long Beach State for their first matches at the Ching Complex since April 15, 2019.