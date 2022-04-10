The No. 8 University of Hawaii beach volleyball team dropped matches to Loyola Marymount and Grand Canyon on Sunday evening at the Clarence T.C. Ching Complex.
The Rainbow Wahine lost both matches 3-2 to drop to 18-13 for the 2022 season.
Next up for the Rainbow Wahine is the Husky Invitational, where it will face Oregon, Portland and Washington, starting with the Ducks on Saturday at 8:15 a.m. HST.
Sunday’s results are below (Courtesy Hawaii Athletics):
LMU 3, Hawai’I 2
1. Van Sickle/Glagau (UH) def. Reka Orsi-Toth/Megan Rice (LMU) 21-19, 21-12
2. Kinna/Poppinga (LMU) def. Penner/Loker (UH) 21-19, 21-13
3. Macy Gordon/Vilhelmiina Phriti (LMU) def. Jaime Santer/Megan Widener (UH) 21-13, 21-10
4. Isabelle Reffel/Jacinda Ramirez (LMU) def. Anna Maidment/Sofia Russo (UH) 21-18, 21-16
5. Huddleston/Wagoner def. (UH) Madi Firnett/Cassie Chinn (LMU) 26-24, 21-18
Order of finish: 5, 4, 3, 1, 2
Grand Canyon 3, Hawai’i 2
1. Van Sickle/Glagau (UH) def. Evans/Vastine (GCU) 17-21, 21-15, 15-12
2. Ali Hansen/Allanis Navas (GCU) def. Penner/Loker (UH) 21-15, 21-18
3. Tegan DeFalco/Samaya Morin (GCU def. Maidment/Russo (UH) 21-16, 21-10
4. Abbie Hughes/Krista Rown (GCU) def. Santer/Widener (UH) 21-16, 21-16
5. Huddleston/Wagoner (UH) def. Madi Relaz/Dana Roskic (GCU) 21-16, 21-17
Order of finish: 5, 4, 3, 2, 1