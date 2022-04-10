The No. 8 University of Hawaii beach volleyball team dropped matches to Loyola Marymount and Grand Canyon on Sunday evening at the Clarence T.C. Ching Complex.

The Rainbow Wahine lost both matches 3-2 to drop to 18-13 for the 2022 season.

Next up for the Rainbow Wahine is the Husky Invitational, where it will face Oregon, Portland and Washington, starting with the Ducks on Saturday at 8:15 a.m. HST.