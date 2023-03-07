The University of Hawai’i beach volleyball team returns home to host the Heineken Queen’s Cup, March 10-12, at Queen’s Beach.



Joining the No. 9 BeachBows are Oregon, Nebraska, Texas, and nationally-ranked squads Cal (11) and Washington (14). The team’s will play a round-robin format all-day Friday and Saturday morning before wrapping up with three matches on Sunday.

UH (7-3) is coming off a perfect 4-0 weekend at the Best in the West tournament in Laguna Beach, Calif., with a wins over conference rivals Cal Poly and Long Beach State. The BeachBows have won five straight dual matches.



Quick Set

What: Heineken Queen’s Cup

Who: No. 9 Hawai’i, No. 11 California, No 14 Washington, Nebraska, Oregon, Texas

When: March 10-12

Where: Queen’s Beach – Waikiki

Admission: Free

Live Scoring: HawaiiAthletics.com



This Week’s Schedule

Heineken Queen’s Cup (Queen’s Beach)

Friday, March 10

Hawai’i vs. Texas…………………9:00 a.m.

Cal vs. Nebraska………10:15 a.m.

Washington vs. Oregon………………….11:30 a.m.

Hawai’i vs. Nebraska……………………. 12:45 p.m.

Cal vs. Washington………….. 2:00 p.m.

Texas vs. Oregon………….. 3:15 p.m.

Saturday, March 11

Texas vs. Nebraska………….9:00 a.m.

Hawai’i vs. Oregon……………………….10:15 a.m.

Nebraska vs. Washington….11:30 a.m.

Texas vs. Cal………………………….12:45 p.m.

Hawai’i vs. Washington………….. …..2:00 p.m.

Oregon vs. Cal………………………….3:15 p.m.

Sunday, March 12

Oregon vs. Nebraska…………………9:00 a.m.

Texas vs. Washington………………..10:15 a.m.

Hawai’i vs. Cal………………..11:30 a.m.

All-Time Series Records: Texas will make its collegiate beach volleyball debut in Honolulu with UH being its firsst ever opponent…UH is a perfect 13-0 against Nebraska with all but one of the wins coming in Honolulu…the ‘Bows are 4-2 all-time against California…the team’s split a pair of matches in last year’s Queen’s Cup…this will be the third straight year that UH plays Oregon and the first time they meet in Honolulu…UH won the previous two meetings…UH is 8-1 against Washington, including 4-0 at home…the last five meetings have been in Seattle as the team face off in Honolulu for the fist time since 2019.



A Power Pair: Kylin Loker and Riley Wagoner have started 2023 with a bang going 8-2 overall while playing at the No. 1, 2, and 3 flights…the duo went 5-1 in the season-opening Outrigger Duke Kahanamoku Beach Classic and boasted a pair of wins over No. 9 Stanford…the duo recently went 3-1 at the Best in the West tournament in Laguna Beach helping the BeachBows go 4-0 over the weekend….the tandem’s two loss have come at the hands of No. 1 UCLA’s top pair and the No. 2 pair for 14th-ranked Long Beach State.

Fresh Frosh: Four true freshman have already seen action this season and have acquitted themselves quite well… Sydney Miller was recently named Big West Pair of the Week with senior Chandler Cowell after going 4-0 in the Best in the West tournament…the duo have gone 5-0 while playing at the No. 5 flight… Sophie Buschmann has gone 5-4 over the first two weekends while being paired exclusively with veteran Ilihia Huddleston at the No. 3, 4 and 5 courts. Caprice Lorenzo (2-3) and Sarah Burton (0-2) each ended the Outrigger Duke Kahanamoku Beach Classic with losing records but pushed nationally-ranked squads UCLA and Stanford to the limit.

Versus Ranked Squads: UH is 86-73 (.541) all-time versus ranked squads, including 2-3 this season….UH is 37-29 (.561) all-time versus ranked squads at home.

Versus Unranked Squads: UH is 117-3 (.975) all-time vs unranked squads, including 5-0 this year…two of the the team’s three losses occurred last year…the BeachBows saw a string of 105 straight wins against unranked opponents halted with a 3-2 loss to UC Davis on March 25, 2022 in the Big West Challenge…less than month later, the ‘Bows fell at Washington, 3-2, in a match played in driving hail…UH’s only other loss against an unranked opponent came to Loyola Marymount, 3-2, on March 23, 2013, on the campus of Grand Canyon in Phoenix, Ariz.