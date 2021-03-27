UH beach volleyball goes 1-2 to complete The Challenge

The No. 10 University of Hawaii beach volleyball team went 1-2 at The Challenge on Saturday in San Luis Obispo, Calif.

The Rainbow Wahine started the day by besting Cal State Bakersfield 4-1 before losing to Long Beach State and Cal Poly, each by a score of 3-2.

Hawaii went 3-2 during The Challenge, which consisted exclusively of teams from the Big West Conference. UH is now 5-4 overall for the 2021 season.

Next up for the Rainbow Wahine is a series against Long Beach State beginning on Thursday at the Clarence T.C. Ching Complex, which will be the team’s first home series of the year.

Saturday’s results (Courtesy of Hawaii Athletics):