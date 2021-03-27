UH beach volleyball goes 1-2 to complete The Challenge

The No. 10 University of Hawaii beach volleyball team went 1-2 at The Challenge on Saturday in San Luis Obispo, Calif.
The Rainbow Wahine started the day by besting Cal State Bakersfield 4-1 before losing to Long Beach State and Cal Poly, each by a score of 3-2.
Hawaii went 3-2 during The Challenge, which consisted exclusively of teams from the Big West Conference. UH is now 5-4 overall for the 2021 season.
Next up for the Rainbow Wahine is a series against Long Beach State beginning on Thursday at the Clarence T.C. Ching Complex, which will be the team’s first home series of the year.
Saturday’s results (Courtesy of Hawaii Athletics):
Hawai’i 4, CSU Bakersfield 1
1. Van Sickle/Igiede (UH) def. Emily Hansen/Hana Makonova (CSUB) 21-14, 21-13
2. Cameron Solberg/Milica Vukobrat (CSUB) def. Harlee Kekauoha/Lea Kruse (UH) 21-11, 14-21, 15-11
3. Santer/Napoleon (UH) def. Unke/Boiseau (CSUB) 21-6, 21-9
4. Kaylee Glagau/Ilihia Huddleston (UH) def. Alaina Gendale/Hayley McCluskey (CSUB) 21-16, 21-8
5. Sofia Russo/Anna Maidment (UH) def. Jazleigh Ortiz/Leisa Elisaia (CSUB) 21-5, 18-21, 15-6
Order of finish: 3,4,1,5,2
Long Beach State 3, Hawai’i 2
1. Spriggs/Molina (LBSU) def. Van Sickle/Igiede (UH) 16-21, 22-20, 18-16
2. Santer/Napoleon (UH) def. Reinking/Kennedy (LBSU) 14-21, 21-17, 15-10
3. Kenzie Holtz/Makenzie Griffin (LBSU) def. Kekauoha/Kruse (UH) 21-15, 25-23
4. Glagau/Huddleston (UH) def. Alice Pratesi/Skyler Germann (LBSU) 21-19, 21-14
5. Jillian Rodriguez/Emily Mattoon (LBSU) def. Riley Wagoner/Kylin Loker (UH) 21-18, 21-13
Order of finish: 5,3,4,2,1
Cal Poly 3, Hawai’i 2
1. Macy Gordon/Emily Sonny (CP) def. Igiede/Van Sickle (UH) 21-14, 21-19
2. Napoleon/Santer (UH) def. Lombard/Ozee (CP) 24-22, 21-16
3. Mariah Whalen/Tia Miric (CP) def. Glagau/Huddleston (UH) 21-11, 21-18
4. Kekauoha/Loker (UH) def. Sam Strah/Eleonore Johansen (CP) 21-12, 22-20
5. Josie Ulrich/Vanessa Roscoe (CP) def. Russo/Maidment (UH) 21-17, 21-19
Order of finish: 1,5,3,2,4