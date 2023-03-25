With three wins over Big West opponents, the University of Hawaii beach volleyball team extended its winning streak on Saturday.

The No. 8 Rainbow Wahine defeated CSUN, Cal Poly and UC Davis at the Big West Challenge in San Luis Obispo, Calif., on Saturday.

Hawaii is now 17-3 overall and winners of 15 straight.

The ‘Bows will close out their weekend with another tripleheader on Sunday, taking on the likes of Sacramento State, Cal State Bakersfield and Long Beach State, starting with the Hornets at 8 a.m. HST.

Saturday’s results are below (courtesy Hawaii Athletics)

UH 5 CSUN 0

1. Brooke Van Sickle / Kaylee Glagau (UH) def. Lauren Eknoian/Tasha Mae (CSUN) 21-18, 21-17

2. Kylin Loker / Riley Wagoner (UH) def. Emily Sparks/Mikaela Maughan (CSUN) 21-11, 21-16

3. Maidment/Russo (UH) def. Victoria Rogers/Mac McCarthy (CSUN) 21-11, 21-14

4. Huddleston/Santer (UH) def. Gaby Griego/Abbey Sweeting (CSUN) 21-15, 21-9

5. Sydney Miller / Chandler Cowell (UH) def. Abigail Alvarez/Seyvion Waggoner (CSUN) 21-15, 21-15

Order of Finish: 3, 5, 4, 2, 1

UH 5 Cal Poly 0

1. Van Sickle/Glagau (UH) def. Piper Ferch/Izzy Martinez (CP) 17-21, 21-13, 15-13

2. Loker/Wagoner (UH) def. Jayelin Lombard/Piper Naess (CP) 21-19, 21-14

3. Maidment/Russo (UH) def. Delaney Peranich/Brooke Golik (CP) ) 21-19, 22-24, 15-13

4. Huddleston/Santer (UH) def. Emma Zuffelato/Julia Soeller (CP) 21-19, 21-13

5. Miller/Cowell (UH) def. Mariina Warren/Kalee Graff (CP) 21-16, 21-8

Order of Finish: 5,4,2,1,3