UH beach volleyball edged by Cal Poly

The No. 14 University of Hawaii beach volleyball team was edged 3-2 by No. 6 Cal Poly at the Clarence T.C. Ching Complex on Friday night.

The Rainbow Wahine dropped to 7-6, while the Mustangs improved to 15-4.

Cal Poly 3, Hawai’i 2

1. Gordon/Sonny (CP) def. Igiede/Van Sickle (UH), 17-21, 21-9, 15-13

2. Napoleon/Santer (UH) def. Lombard/Ozee (CP) 12-21, 21-17, 15-10

4. Whalen/Miric (CP) def. Kekauoha/Loker (UH) 22-20, 10-21, 15-13

3. Glagau/Huddleston (UH) def. Strah/Peranich (CP) 17-21, 21-16, 15-11

5. Josie Ulrich/Vanessa Roscoe (CP) def. Sofia Russo / Anna Maidment (UH) 21-17, 21-12

Exh: Sabrina Hardisty / Riley Wagoner (UH) vs. Hannah Rogers/Eleonore Johansen (CP) 21-18 CP 21-18 UH, unfinished

Order of finish: 5, 3, 4, 1*, 2

The Rainbow Wahine and Mustangs will meet again for an on-campus doubleheader on Saturday, starting at 3 p.m.