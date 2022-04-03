The No. 9 University of Hawaii beach volleyball team was edged by LSU but swept Utah to close out the UCLA Invitational on Sunday afternoon.
The Rainbow Wahine are 17-10 overall after splitting their four matches over the weekend.
Next up for the ‘Bows is a string of matches against Grand Canyon and Loyola Marymount at the Ching Complex, starting with GCU on Saturday at 8:30 a.m.
Sunday’s results are below (courtesy of Hawaii Athletics)
LSU 3, Hawai’i 2
1. Van Sickle/Glagau (UH) def. Bella Bauman/Parker Bracken (LSU) 13-21, 21-11, 21-19
2. Kelli Greene-Agnew/Kylie Deberg (LSU) def. Kylin Loker/Sarah Penner (UH) 21-14, 21-12
3. Holly Carlton/Reilly Allred (LSU) def. Maidment/Russo (UH) 16-21, 22-20, 15-13
4. Megan Widener/Jaime Santer (UH) def. Melia Lindner/Ashlyn Rasnick-Pope (LSU) 21-19, 14-21, 15-10
5. Grace Seits/Ellie Shank (LSU) def. Ilihia Huddleston/Riley Wagoner (UH) 21-15, 21-12
Order of finish: 2,4,5,1,3
Hawai’i 5, Utah 0
1. Van Sickle/Glagau (UH) def. Sage Patchell/Amaya Messier (UTAH) 21-9, 21-18
2. Loker/Penner (UH) def. Grace Andrews/Bella Vezzani (UTAH) 23-21, 21-14
3. Russo/Maidment (UH) def. Marissa Koch/Samantha Leight (UTAH) 21-17, 21-19
4. Santer/Widener (UH) def. Sommer Daniel/Lauren Sayre (UTAH) 21-13, 21-10
5. Huddleston/Wagoner (UH) def. Kylie Pitzak/Sydney Jacinto (UTAH) 21-19, 22-20
Order of finish: 4,2,1,5,3