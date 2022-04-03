The No. 9 University of Hawaii beach volleyball team was edged by LSU but swept Utah to close out the UCLA Invitational on Sunday afternoon.

The Rainbow Wahine are 17-10 overall after splitting their four matches over the weekend.

Next up for the ‘Bows is a string of matches against Grand Canyon and Loyola Marymount at the Ching Complex, starting with GCU on Saturday at 8:30 a.m.

Sunday’s results are below (courtesy of Hawaii Athletics)