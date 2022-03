The University of Hawaii beach volleyball team capped a perfect weekend with wins over Arizona and Arizona State to take home the Cactus Classic title on Saturday in Tuscon.

The Rainbow Wahine defeated Arizona State 5-0 and Arizona 4-1 to improve to 4-0 for the weekend and 6-3 overall.

Next up for the Rainbow Wahine is the Outrigger Queen’s Cup in Waikiki, which begins on Thursday.

Saturday’s results (Courtesy Hawaii Athletics):