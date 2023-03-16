University of Hawaii men’s basketball reserves Justus Jackson and Zoar Need have both entered the transfer portal.

Both players did not start a game this past season but contributed to a Rainbow Warrior team that finished 22-11.

Jackson, a sophomore guard from Phoenix, Arizona, averaged 13.6 minutes per game where he would score 109 points in 39 appearances which included a career-high 16 points in a win at Cal State Bakersfield.

Nedd, a Kapolei High School graduate, appeared in 12 games at forward for UH, where he averaged 4.3 minutes per contest and scored five points in a win against Saint Francis.

As it stands, the Rainbows will be without forward Kamaka Hepa, guard Samuta Avea, and guard Juan Munoz who were celebrated on senior night, along with Jackson and Nedd in the transfer portal.

The Rainbow Warriors reached the 20 win milestone this past season for just the 10th time in program history and was eliminated from the quarterfinals of the Big West Conference championship tournament after finishing fifth in the regular season standings.