UH Basketball’s Casdon Jardine officially turns pro to compete in 2021 Dos Equis 3X3U National Championship

University of Hawai’i men’s basketball player Casdon Jardine has been selected to participate in the 2021 Dos Equis 3X3U National Championship, scheduled for April 2-4 at The Pavilion in Indianapolis.



Sixty-four players will represent all 32 Division I conferences and compete for their share of $150,000 – one of the largest prize purses at any FIBA 3×3 sanctioned events – by teaming up with other aspiring pro prospects from around the country. This year, each conference will be paired with another based on geographic region, comparable KenPom preseason rankings and conference history at the Dos Equis 3X3U National Championship. In addition, all 16 teams will be separated in one of two pools, meaning more guaranteed games and more chances for players to take home their share of the $150,000 prize pool. Jardine is one of four players that will be part of the Big Sky/Big West Team.

By accepting the invitite, Jardine thus ends his collegiate career as expected, beginning his professional basketball journey.



In 2020-21, Jardine made his mark with his veteran leadership and crafty play as a graduate transfer for the Rainbow Warriors. A native of Twin Falls, Idaho, he earned the title of co-captain prior to the season and was the only UH player to start all 21 games. He’s was amongst the Big West’s most accurate three-point shooters (.434), while leading the team in rebounding (5.5). The 6-7 forward had three 20-point games, including a 26 point-performance at UC Riverside, the highest total by a Rainbow Warrior this past season.



Teams will play each squad in their respective pool on April 2 and 3 before all 16 will head to the knockout stage on April 4, with the top two teams from each pool receiving byes to the quarterfinals. The winning team from each pool play game will win $1,000, victories in the first two knockout rounds will net another $1,000, a quarterfinal win is worth $5,000, a semifinal triumph is another $10,000, while the team that takes home the Tournament title will add $50,000 to their winnings.



The paired conferences, and their respective pools, can be found below:

Pool A Pool B America East / MAAC ACC / Big South American / C-USA ASUN / Sun Belt Big 12 / Southland Big Ten / MAC Big East / A-10 Colonial / Northeast Big Sky / Big West Mountain West / WAC Horizon League / Missouri Valley Pac-12 / WCC Ivy League / Patriot League SEC / SoCon MEAC / SWAC Summit League / Ohio Valley

This year, the Tournament will once again receive non-stop coverage via Twitter and on ESPN2. Every second of the 2021 Dos Equis 3X3U National Championship will be available to a national audience beginning with pool play games on Friday and Saturday, April 2-3, and knockout rounds on Sunday, April 4. Twitter will be the exclusive home of pool play games, as well as the first three knockout rounds. ESPN2 will air the semifinal and championship contests.



The voice of FIBA 3×3 Basketball, Kyle Montgomery, returns to the 3X3U airwaves alongside NCAA All-American, NBA Draft pick, ESPN analyst and 3×3 Olympic hopeful Robbie Hummel to call every game of the 2021 Tournament. Tate Frazier and Mark Titus of the Titus & Tate Podcast will also suit up as the hosts of the Dos Equis Lounge to provide commentary, postgame interviews and more over the three-day experience.



The Big Ten Conference team of Vince Edwards, Robert Johnson, Nate Mason and Jae’Sean Tate won the inaugural Dos Equis 3X3U National Championship in 2018. In 2019, the team from the Colonial Athletic Association – which was made up first-team All-Conference performers Jarrell Brantley, Devontae Cacok, Vasa Pusica and Justin Wright-Foreman – took home the grand prize. Through the first two years of the Dos Equis 3X3U National Championship, at least 191 players that have participated in the event have signed professional contracts.



The Tournament has created COVID-19 protocols that are consistent with local guidelines and designed to maximize the health and safety of participating players. The plan includes multiple rounds of testing for participating players, along with physical distancing recommendations and other health and safety measures that adhere to local regulations.



More information on the Dos Equis 3X3U National Championship, including event updates, details, rules and more, can be fournd on Twitter at @3X3UHoops or online at www.3X3UHoops.com.



About Intersport

Since 1985, Intersport has been an award-winning innovator and leader in the creation of sports, lifestyle, culinary and entertainment-based marketing platforms. With expertise in Sponsorship Consulting, Experiential Marketing, Hospitality, Customer Engagement, Content Marketing, Productions and Sports Properties, this Chicago-based Marketing & Media Solutions Company helps their clients to create ideas, content and experiences that attract and engage passionate audiences. To learn more about Intersport, visit www.intersportnet.com, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.



About Dos Equis®

The Dos Equis® portfolio includes Dos Equis® lager, Dos Equis® Ambar, and the new Dos Equis® Lime & Salt. Dos Equis® is imported into the US by HEINEKEN USA Inc., the nation’s leading high-end beer importer, which is a subsidiary of Heineken International N.V., the world’s most international brewer. For news and updates, follow us on Twitter & Instagram @DosEquis, or visit www.dosequis.com.



About Twitter, Inc.

Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) is what’s happening and what people are talking about right now. To learn more, visit about.twitter.com and follow @Twitter. Let’s talk.