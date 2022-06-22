The University of Hawaii men’s and women’s basketball teams had their 2022-23 Big West Conference schedule released on Wednesday.

The Rainbow Warriors will play 20 games against conference opponents but unlike last season, games aganst UC San Diego who was transitioning from Division II will now count towards the conference standings. UH went 2-0 against the Tritons last season.

Also, due to a shorter-than-normal schedule window between December and March, the Big West has included two Mondays and two Wednesdays in its scheduling model this year. UH will play the majority of its games in the traditional Thursday and Saturday slots, but will have a pair of Monday games as well.

The Rainbow Warriors will open its conference slate at home with games versus UC Davis on Dec. 29, followed with a New Year’s Eve match-up with Cal Poly on Dec. 31. Other notable home dates include Jan. 14 versus defending regular-season champion Long Beach State and the team’s Senior Night finale on Feb. 25 against UC Irvine. The ‘Bows will conclude the regular-season on the road with games at CSUN (March 2) and UC Santa Barbara (March 4). UH has ended the regular-season on the road in each of the last eight seasons.

For the second straight year, the Big West Tournament will be held March 7-11, at the Dollar Loan Center in Henderson, Nev.

UH returns 10 players from last year’s roster, highlighted by top scorer and second-team all-conference guard Noel Coleman . The ‘Bows also eagerly welcome back veteran players Samuta Avea and Juan Munoz who each sat out last year due to injury. A trio of new players also join the squad, including Washington State transfer Ryan Rapp and highly-touted post player Mor Seck out of national powerhouse Prolific Prep.

As for the Rainbow Wahine,

UH will begin conference play on Dec. 29 at UC Davis, followed by a stop at Cal Poly on New Year’s Eve. Later on Jan. 14 and Feb. 18 the ‘Bows will match up against rival Long Beach State, with the first of the two on the road. On Jan. 19, UH will host UC Irvine at SimpliFi Arena in their first rematch since the conference tournament championship game. The return game against UC Davis is set to tip on Feb. 2, and the season will conclude for the second consecutive season against UC Santa Barbara at home on Mar. 4. The conference tournament is set to take place shortly after spanning from Mar. 7 -11, at the Dollar Loan Center in Henderson, Nevada.

Sophomore guards Daejah Phillips and Olivia Davies return as the ‘Bows’ top scoring threats with the departure of Conference Player of the Year Amy Atwell due to graduation. Beeman and staff have been hard at work in the offseason to reload the roster for a run at back-to-back titles adding transfer forward Meg Jefferson of Virginia, a graduate student with two years of eligibility, and sophomore guard Lily Lefotu Wahinekapu the reigning Big West Freshman of the Year from Cal State Fullerton to the roster. Along with three true first-year students in Jovi Lefotu, Avery Watkins, and Imani Perez.

UH’s non-conference games will be announced at a later date.