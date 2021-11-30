UH Basketball loses halftime lets halftime lead slip away in loss at Santa Clara

The University of Hawai’i men’s basketball team concluded its first road trip of the year with a 70-58 loss to Santa Clara Tuesday night at the Leavey Center. The Rainbow Warriors dropped to 3-3 on the season while finishing with a 1-2 mark on the mainland.



It was a tale of two halves. UH led by four at halftime but was doomed by a dismal second half in which it shot just 24 percent and turned the ball over nine times. The Rainbow Warriors also couldn’t find an answer for Jalen Williams who put up 30 points on 13-of-18 shooting. Keshawn Justice added a double-double of 18 points and 10 rebounds for Santa Clara (6-2).



Mate Colina recorded his second straight double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds to lead UH. Jerome Desrosiers also tallied 13 points with all of them coming in the first half. JoVon McClanahan chipped in 12 points and a career-high nine assists while committing just two turnovers.

Playing its third game on the mainland in the last six days, the Rainbow Warriors came out strong against the Broncos. UH led by as many as eight points in the first half, before eventually taking a 35-31 lead into the locker room. The ‘Bows shot 44 percent in the first half, committed just four turnovers, and held a potent SCU offensive attack in check.



But the tide turned completely after the break. UH missed 11 of its first 12 shots and the Broncos ran roughshod with a 20-3 run to take a double-digit lead. UH fell behind by as many as 15 points, but made one final push, cutting the deficit in half with just under six minutes left. The Broncos, however, responded with six straight points to bring its lead back to double digits and never looked back.



UH now returns to the island for six straight games home games, beginning with a cross-town matchup versus Hawai’i Pacific on Wednesday, Dec. 8. Tipoff is 7:00 p.m. at the SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.