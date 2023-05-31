When the Heat and Nuggets face off in game one of the NBA Finals on Thursday, a University of Hawaii basketball legend will play a significant role in Miami’s attempt at a fourth title in franchise history.

Former Rainbow Warrior, Anthony “AC” Carter is in his fifth season on the coaching staff of the Eastern Conference Champions as an assistant and director of player development.

The role of developing talent in Miami has received well deserved attention as of late as the Heat went from an 8-seed to the NBA Finals with a total of nine undrafted players on the roster.

According to AC’s former assistant coach at UH Jackson Wheeler, Carter’s leadership and potential coaching future was evident 25 years ago in Manoa.

“I think we all saw it, whether it was media or coaches or everything when we were recruiting him, I was always amazed how his leadership in junior college was incredible. Then when he got here, his leadership was so good for us. He just knew how to push the right buttons with every player, knew how to get the best out of a group,” Wheeler told KHON2 Sports Director Rob DeMello. “He was just that incredible. You would be always for a person that dropped out of school eighth grade, had to get a GED. It just it showed throughout his life of that he had all this potential to do what he wanted.”

Wheeler and Carter continue to stay in touch and recently the two talked about AC’s coaching journey, expressing his excitement to be coaching for a franchise that he spent five of his 14 years as a player in the NBA.

“Right now, we talk about it all the time and he said, he is just happy with where he’s at. Developing players and he really tries to work it out for the Heat. There’s no better team to show the development of players. So I think it’s a big plus that he’s doing well with all these undrafted players that have been so successful and now you’ve got AC in the finals and I’m going to watch it more closely than any other NBA fighter, probably just because of that.”

Carter, who played 14 NBA seasons also spent five years in Denver as a member of the Nuggets.

Game one of the best of seven is set for Thursday at 2:30pm HST and will be televised on ABC.