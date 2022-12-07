Playing away from the islands for the first time this season, the University of Hawaii lost to undefeated UNLV, 77-62 on Wednesday night.

The Rainbow Warriors, who did not face the Rebels (9-0) on their home court, instead playing at the Dollar Loan Center Arena in Henderson, site of the Big West Conference Tournament struggled in the first half and the hole was too deep to dig out of.

UH shot just 27-percent in the first half as the Rebs took a 19 point lead into halftime.

Former Rainbow Warriors captain guard, Justin Webster who transferred to UNLV two seasons ago scored 12 points in the victory.

Hawaii did put up a fight in the second half cutting the deficit to eight points with just under 10 minutes remaining but eventually the Rebels pulled away.

Beon Riley led UH with 12 points and 8 rebounds.

UH finished the game having turned the ball over 18 times.

The Rainbow Warriors who now fall to 5-and-3 on the season will return home to face Saint Francis on Sunday at 5:00pm at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.