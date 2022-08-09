University of Hawai’i men’s basketball coach Eran Ganot announced the addition of Matija Svetozarević (MAW-tee-uh • svet-oh-zar-uh-vich) to the 2022-23 Rainbow Warriors roster. Svetozarević played the 2021-22 season at Portland and will have three years of eligibility.

The 6-8, 220-pound forward appeared in 23 games with one start as a true freshman for the Pilots last year. He averaged 2.6 points and 1.7 rebounds while averaging nearly 10 minute per game.

Svetozarević is a native of Nis, Serbia. Prior to arriving in the United State he played club basketball for KK Dynamic’s U-19 squad, averaging 12.0 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 18 games during the 2020-21 season. He also made a handful appearances for KK Dynamic’s senior club, which competes in the top basketball League in Serbia.

“Matija is a skilled forward who has an exciting combination of international and college basketball experience,” Ganot said. “His athleticism, size and shooting ability makes him a unique matchup that we can take advantage of on both ends of the court. We welcome Matija to our ‘ohana and look forward to the impact he’ll make on our program.”

Aside from his club experience, Svetozarević also competed internationally with the Serbian Junior National Team. He helped the U16 squad place fifth at the 2018 FIBA European Championships and was also a member of the U18 team.

Svetozarević is the fourth player and second Division I transfer to sign with the Rainbow Warriors. Guard Ryan Rapp, formerly of Washington State, is UH’s other incoming Division I transfer.



2022-23 Signees

Ryan Rapp | 6-5 | 190 | Guard | Melbourne, Australia | Washington State

Harry Rouhliadeff | 6-9 | 220 | Forward | Brisbane, Australia | Villanova College

Mor Seck | 7-0 | 230 | Center | Sokone, Senegal | Prolific Prep

Matija Svetozarević | 6-8 | 220 | Forward | Nis, Serbia | Portland