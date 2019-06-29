UH basketball 3-point leader Purchase signs pro contract in Australia

Jack Purchase, the University of Hawaii men’s basketball team’s all-time three point leader is now playing in Australia, just a few months after playing his last game as a Rainbow Warrior.

Purchase, who is from Melbourne made his pro debut last week with the Melbourne Tigers of the NBL1 – which is basically the G-league or minor league equivalent in Australia -and he went for 18 points off the bench.

“Yeah, it felt good, said Purchase via Facetime. “Coming off the bench you see how the flow of the game. You see how people play. I was kind of reading the game on the bench and got thrown straight in and I was ready to go. Been training two three times every day over the last month now. So feeling good. Feeling stronger. Feeling a bit more athletic than I have before so to get out there and play, it was good. Realized it’s a bit different when you go from playing against guys your own age to men. It’s different to adjust. You have to play a little bit smarter. You kind of have to read what they’re doing in the floor as well. I enjoyed it.”

Reported first by KHON2, on Thursday, Purchase signed a one-year contract with Melbourne United of the NBL, the main pro league in Australia. So, took one short stop in the minors and now he’s up to the Bigs.

“You guys are the first to know that,” said Purchase. “It’ll be a good opportunity to develop my body, get better. I’ve been away for five years. You come back and you’re here with your family. Everyone’s a bit older, my sisters are older. Everyone’s doing their own thing. It’s good to be back around family and seeing everyone. It’s going to be fun to play in front of them.”

Purchase is in Italy right now playing in an Olympics-style event for collegiate and recent graduate athletes.