UH baseball wins season opener at Arizona State

With solid pitching and timely hitting, the University of Hawaii baseball team opened its 2021 campaign with a 3-2 win over Arizona State at Phoenix Municipal Stadium.

Aaron Ujimori’s sacrifice fly in the top of the ninth inning gave the Rainbow Warriors (1-0) their first lead of the day, plating first baseman Alex Baeza, who scored all three runs for the ‘Bows.

Down 2-0 in the fifth inning, the ‘Bows scored their first run of the season on Baeza’s solo home run to right field. UH tied the game at 2 after Baeza scored on a wild pitch in the seventh inning.

After allowing a run in each of the first two innings, Hawaii starter and team ace Aaron Davenport settled down to toss five scoreless frames. In his seven innings pitched, he struck out seven Sun Devils (2-2) while allowing seven hits and a walk in 90 pitches to get the no decision.

Austin Teixeira, a true freshman by way of Saint Louis, pitched two scoreless innings for UH to earn the win, despite giving up two walks and two hits.

Baeza and shortstop Kole Kaler led the way offensively for UH with two hits each, while the rest of the team had two hits combined.

Graham Osman took the loss for Arizona State after giving up the go-ahead run in the ninth. Sean McLain had two hits, a double and an RBI for ASU.

For UH, the win breaks an eight-game losing streak against Arizona State which dates back to 1993. It was also the first win for the ‘Bows over the Sun Devils in Arizona.

The Rainbow Warriors and Sun Devils close their series with a Saturday doubleheader, with the first game of the twin bill beginning at 11:05 a.m. HST.