UH baseball team back in win column with 10-2 win over NDSU

The University of Hawaii baseball team got back in the win column with a 10-2 rout over North Dakota State on Saturday afternoon.

Aaron Davenport got the start and the win for UH, striking out eight while allowing five hits with no walks in six innings. Cade Halemanu pitched two scoreless innings before Carter Loewen pitched a perfect ninth inning to shut the door on the Bison.

Leadoff hitter Scotty Scott had a game-high three hits and three runs to pace Hawaii on offense. Shortstop Kole Kaler and first baseman Alex Baeza each had three RBIs.

Calen Schwabe had a team-high two hits for NDSU. Ben Smith took the loss for the Bison (1-1), allowing six runs (three earned) in 3.1 innings.

The ‘Bows and Bison face off again on Sunday at Les Murakami Stadium. First pitch is set for 1:05 p.m.