UH baseball swept by UC Irvine after suffering mercy rule loss

The University of Hawaii baseball team was routed 20-10 by UC Irvine in a game that was shortened to seven innings via mercy rule, putting an end to a rough weekend for the Rainbow Warriors.

Hawaii starter Logan Pouelsen allowed five runs in 1.1 innings pitched as the ‘Bows fell behind early. However, a seven-run fifth inning for UH tied the game at 8. The Rainbow Warriors momentarily took the lead at 10-9 in the top of the sixth, but UCI exploded for 11 answered runs, including eight in the bottom of the seventh that put the game to an end.

[Latest stories from Hawaii’s Sports Station — KHON2 Sports]

The Anteaters (14-7, 8-0 Big West Conference) walloped the UH pitching staff with 21 hits, led by Mike Peabody’s 4-for-5 performance with a game-high five RBIs. Jacob Castro and Connor McGuire also had four hits each for UCI. Tanner Brooks got the win after pitching the final 1.2 innings.

Hawaii had 12 hits, led by Safea Villaruz-Mauai, who was the only UH player to have two hits and two RBIs each on Sunday. Trevor Ichimura took the loss after relinquishing the lead in the sixth.

After losing four straight games to Irvine, including a doubleheader loss on Saturday, Hawaii is now 11-7 overall and 3-5 in Big West play, taking a five-game losing streak back with them to the islands. The Rainbow Warriors will attempt to regroup before their next series, a four-game home set against UC Santa Barbara, which begins on Friday at 3 p.m. at Les Murakami Stadium.