UH baseball swept by Cal Poly in Saturday doubleheader

The University of Hawaii baseball team lost both games of its doubleheader at Cal Poly on Saturday.

The Rainbow Warriors lost Game 1 5-4 on a walk-off walk drawn by Cal Poly’s Cole Cabrera, a Punahou alum.

UH trailed 3-2 entering the ninth inning of the first game but took a 4-3 lead after a Stone Miyao single. Cameron Hagan couldn’t close out the victory, and yielded to Tai Atkins. Cabrera faced a 2-0 count with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning before Hawaii coach Mike Trapasso turned to Tyler Dyball in the middle of the at-bat. Dyball proceeded to throw two more balls, walking Cabrera on a 3-1 count.

Jacob Igawa and Alex Baeza each had two hits for Hawaii in the first game, while phenom Brooks Lee had two hits to lead Cal Poly.

Cal Poly took the second game 14-4, its second mercy rule victory over the ‘Bows in as many days. The Rainbow Warriors led 4-3 in the third inning, but gave up 11 unanswered runs, consisting of five runs in the bottom of the third and six in the bottom of the seventh which activated the 10-run mercy rule.

Austin Teixeira took the loss for Hawaii in Game 2 after surrendering eight runs (four earned) with three hits, four walks and no strikeouts. Dustin Demeter and Adam Fogel each had three hits for Hawaii in Game 2, while Tate Samuelson had three hits and a game-high three runs and two RBIs for Cal Poly.

The ‘Bows (24-25, 16-23 Big West Conference) and Mustangs (30-25, 20-19) conclude their respective seasons on Sunday with one last game, which begins at 10 a.m. HST.