UH baseball sweeps Saturday doubleheader against Long Beach State

The University of Hawaii baseball team swept Long Beach State in a Saturday doubleheader to improve to 11-2 overall and 3-0 in Big West Conference play.
Despite mustering just three hits, the Rainbow Warriors won the first game 1-0 behind 8.1 shutout innings from Pearl City’s Cade Halemanu and a two-out save from Calvin Turchin. An Adam Fogel double that drove in Scotty Scott in the game’s first inning proved to be all the runs the ‘Bows needed.
[Latest stories from Hawaii’s Sports Station — KHON2 Sports]
The Rainbow Warriors jumped out to a 4-0 lead by the second inning of the second game and never trailed en route to a 6-4 victory, although the Beach cut the lead to 5-4 by the top of the sixth. Scott and Kole Kaler had two hits each to lead the ‘Bows offensively, while Buddie Pindel got the win in 2.1 innings of relief, allowing three hits and one run in 40 pitches. Li’i Pontes got the save with two shutout innings to seal the win for UH.
Hawaii has now matched its 2020 win total and extended its win streak to 10, the most in the Mike Trapasso era.
The season finale between the ‘Bows and Dirtbags begins at 1:05 p.m. at Les Murakami Stadium on Sunday. The game will not be open to fan attendance but it will be broadcast on Spectrum Sports and ESPN Honolulu.