UH baseball splits twinbill with Cal State Bakersfield

The University of Hawaii baseball team split its doubleheader against Cal State Bakersfield on Saturday afternoon.

CSUB won the first game 4-1 after holding the ‘Bows to six hits. Aaron Charles got the win after tossing six innings, allowing five hits with five strikeouts. Cody Tucker did the rest of the pitching, allowing just one hit with two strikeouts to earn the nine-out save. Eric Charles, Evan Berkey and Tyler Jorgensen each had two hits for the Roadrunners.

For UH, Austin Teixeira walked four in his three-inning start while surrendering one run and one hit. Logan Pouelsen took the loss in relief after giving up four hits and a run in 2.1 innings pitched.

Hawaii won the second game 11-4 behind an offensive outburst featuring 17 hits from the ‘Bows, including a three-run home run from Dustin Demeter and a grand slam from freshman Jared Quandt that capped a seven-run fifth inning. Cade Halemanu got the win after pitching 5.2 innings and allowing four runs on 11 hits. Tyler Dyball got the save after throwing 3.1 shutout innings.

Hawaii is 16-13 overall and 8-11 in conference play after Saturday’s games and looks to earn the series split in the finale between the two teams. The series between the Rainbow Warriors and Roadrunners concludes on Sunday, with first pitch set for 1:05 p.m. at Les Murakami Stadium.