UH baseball splits doubleheader against UCSB

After falling behind in both games, the University of Hawaii baseball team split a doubleheader with UC Santa Barbara on Saturday at Les Murakami Stadium.

The Rainbow Warriors lost the first game 5-4 after their rally fell short. The Gauchos jumped out to a 5-0 lead while starter Rodney Boone struck out the first five UH batters he faced. Boone pitched seven innings and punched out 11 to earn the win, while Carter Benbrook got the save with five strikeouts in two innings.

Cade Halemanu took the loss for Hawaii after giving up six hits and four runs in three innings.

Jaco Igawa drove in all four runs for Hawaii in the losing effort with a three-run home run in the sixth inning and a RBI single in the eighth inning.

The ‘Bows held on to win the second game 6-5. Starter Austin Teixeira struggled and gave up four runs in two innings as UH fell behind 4-0. But UH tied the game with a four-run second inning and took the lead for good in the bottom of the fourth on Adam Fogel’s sacrifice fly that drove in Kole Kaler.

In his first bullpen appearance of the season, Logan Pouelsen earned the win with five solid innings, giving up one run and six hits on six strikeouts. Tai Atkins pitched the final two innings and held on for the save after loading the bases in the ninth. The win broke a seven-game losing streak for Hawaii.

The ‘Bows (12-9, 4-7 Big West Conference) and Gauchos (17-8, 8-3) will meet for the series finale at 1:05 p.m. on Sunday. The game will not be open to fans but it will be broadcast on Spectrum Sports and ESPN Honolulu.