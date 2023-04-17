With just two weeks remaining before the start of the Hawaii High School baseball state championship tournament, high pressure moments are playing out on the mound and in the batter’s box across the islands.

That includes on the Big Island where the race for a Divison II title in the BIIF is heating up as Konawaena, Kamehameha-Hawaii, and Honoka’a are all within a game of each other with two tournament spots for the league up for grabs.

The aforementioned high pressure moments are welcomed by Honoka’a two way standout Aiden Joaquin. The University of Hawaii baseball signee has been fantastic in 2023. Just three weks ago, the Dragons senior went 3-for-3 with three home runs in a game while striking out 12 as the starting pitcher. For good reason, he carries a world of confidence with him to each outing.

“I mean, it’s hard to miss out. You know, you got the two way, you got the bat, the arm, you know, and got me on the mound. It’s hard to miss. This is big. You’ve never seen this before over here,” Joaquin told KHON2 Sports Director Alan Hoshida who also asked him to provide a scouting report on himself. How would he go about facing the type of player he is?

“Don’t leave anything down the middle. Anything close to the strike zone. I’m swinging for sure. Definitely jumping early counts.” and as for Joaquin the pitcher? “The knuckle curve. Yeah. That’s hard to hit for sure. I find it playing around in my yard with my dad. I was throwing with my dad and it just was kind of playing around with it and I just threw it. And he’s like, What is that? I was like, I don’t know. I just made it up.”

The overall numbers are beyond impressive. For the season, Joaquin has racked up 50 strikeouts with a 1.60 ERA, while at the plate his average is up to .500 with four home runs, 10 RBI, and 15 stolen bases. Not a surprise that many around the UH baseball program feel that his commitment to UH is a ‘steal’.

“I’m excited to be going to UH. The coaching staff, the environment, everything pretty much about it is just perfect. Watching them growing up is something that I would never dream of playing with them, you know? Watching people like Kolten Wong and all those people go get drafted from playing at UH. It’s big.”

The BIIF season continues this week as two weeks remain before the start of the HHSAA Tournament on May 2.