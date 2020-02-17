UH baseball routs North Dakota State 11-3

The University of Hawai'i softball team (3-6) split their doubleheader on Day Two of the Golden State Classic in Lake Elsinore, Calif. Hawai'i fell 10-3 in the opener to San Jose State (6-2), but battled back to defeat Sacramento State (5-4), 6-5 on Saturday afternoon at the Rosetta Canyon Sports Park. In the second game, Angelique "Cheeks" Ramos came through in the clutch in the top of the seventh against the Hornets to blast a grand slam and then the defense held on to edge out the Hornets for their first win of the tourney.

San Jose State 10, Hawai'i 3Hawai'i took an early 3-0 lead after two-and-a-half innings. The Rainbow Wahine scored a pair of runs in the second inning. Ka'ena Keliinoi started things with a double to right. Later with two outs, Sammie Ofoia blasted her second home run of the season. This one flew over the centerfield fence.

The Rainbow Wahine added another run in the third on a Nawai Kaupe home run to leftfield. Maya Nakamura followed with a double. But after a San Jose State pitching change, Sullivan was able to get two line-outs to end the inning.

The Spartans then overtook the 'Bows in the bottom of the third as they posted five runs on the scoreboard. SJSU started with two straight singles and after a lineout to short, Clark hit a double to center field to score one run. Later, another double to left plated two runs. An RBI single and a sacrifice fly to right pushed their lead to 5-3.

From that point, San Jose State went on to score five more runs over the last three innings.

In the loss, UH's offense racked up 10 hits. Only Kaupe, who went a perfect 4-for-4 with a home run and Keliinoi, who went 2-for-3 with a run scored, had multiple hits against the Spartans

UH's Ashley Murphy took the loss, giving up seven runs on nine hits with two walks and two strikeouts in four innings. Amanda Ajari made a brief appearance, but did not record an out while allowing a run and a hit with two walks. Emily Klee tossed the final two innings, giving up two runs on two hits with a walk.

Jenessa Ullegue got the start for San Jose State, allowing three runs on five hits in 2.1 innings pitched. Ilona Sullivan earned the win in relief to improve to 2-0. She blanked the 'bows for 3.1 innings while giving up three hits. Shannon Hassad closed out the game, firing he last 1.1 innings. She gave up two hits.

Hawai'i 6, Sacramento State 5Lewa Day hit a solo home run in the bottom of the first to give the Hornets an early 1-0 lead.

Callee Heen led off the top of the second with her fourth home run of the season to tie the game at 1-1. For Heen, it marked her 41st career home run. She is only the fifth Rainbow Wahine to record 40+ home runs.

Sacramento State see-sawed back into the lead, scoring on a sacrifice fly by Samantha Parrish to score Shea Graves from third to go up, 2-1 in the bottom of the second.

The score would remain the same until freshman Lepepaina "Princess" Matavao, in her first collegiate start, came to the plate in the top of the sixth. She promptly launched her first career home run to left to tie the score at 2-2.

Rossi led off the top of the seventh by drawing a walk. Kaupe followed with an opposite-field single down the right-field line to push Rossi to third. Kaupe then stole second to put both runners into scoring position. After a strikeout, Sacramento State walked Heen to load the bases to face Angelique "Cheeks' Ramos. Ramos then drilled a grand slam to clear the bases and give the 'Bows a 6-2 lead. It was Ramos' second career grand slam. As a freshman, she hit her first against Montana on Feb. 26, 2017.

Sacramento State however was not ready to throw in the towel. The Hornets got two runs back off a Kailie Hargis home run. Later with two outs and the winning run at the plate, Danielle Spieth hit a single to right to drive in Hanson, but Spieth was thrown out trying to advance to second to end the game.

Isabella "Izzy" Dino hung on for the complete game win. She allowed five runs on 10 hits with two walks and three strikeouts.

Sacramento State's Jensen Main also tossed a complete game. She allowed six runs on eight hits with four walks and 12 strikeouts.

Hawai'i will conclude the Golden State Classic with two games on Sunday. UH will battle Bradley at 7:30 a.m. and Loyola Marymount at 10:00 a.m. at the Rosetta Canyon Sports Park in Lake Elsinore, Calif.