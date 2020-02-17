UH baseball routs North Dakota State 11-3

The University of Hawaii baseball team’s bats came alive in an 11-3 win over North Dakota State on Sunday afternoon.
The Rainbow Warriors (4-1) scored five runs in both the second and sixth innings to break the game wide open and totaled nine hits as a team. Shortstop Kole Kaler led the charge offensively with a game-high three hits and four RBIs. He also scored three runs and was a home run shy of the cycle.
Cade Smith got the starting nod on the mound for the ‘Bows, allowing three runs and three walks with four strikeouts in four innings. He yielded to Buddy Pindel, who tossed four shutout innings with seven strikeouts to earn the win in his UH debut.
Riley Johnson took the start and the loss for NDSU (1-2), allowing five runs over 1.2 innings.
The ‘Bows and Bison (1-2) will conclude their four-game series on Monday at Les Murakami Stadium. First pitch is set for 1:05 p.m.