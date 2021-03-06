UH baseball routs HPU for third straight day

The Hawaii baseball team routed Hawaii Pacific for the third straight day, beating the Sharks 10-2 on Saturday afternoon at Les Murakami Stadium.

Seven Rainbow Warriors had multiple hits, led by sophomore second baseman Aaron Ujimori, who had a game-high four hits with two RBIs.

True freshman Austin Teixeira got the start on the mound and pitched seven innings, allowing two unearned runs, seven hits and one walk while striking out seven Sharks to earn the victory. Combined with the two scoreless innings he tossed against Arizona State in the team’s season opener, the lefty has not given up an earned run in nine innings of work so far.

Cameron Hagan did the rest of the pitching for UH with two scoreless innings.

Cole Mayeshiro took the loss for HPU, giving up 11 hits and five runs (three earned) in 4.1 innings.

The Rainbow Warriors and Sharks will conclude their series on Sunday at 1:05 p.m. The game will be televised on Spectrum Sports.