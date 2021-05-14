UH baseball routed in series opener at CSUN

The University of Hawaii baseball team was routed at Cal State Northridge 9-1 in its series opener on Friday.

Aaron Davenport took the loss for Hawaii (23-16, 15-14 Big West) after giving up 11 hits, five runs and two walks in 6.1 innings despite striking out nine. CSUN broke the game open with five hits and four runs off reliever Jake Hymel, who lasted just 2/3 of an inning.

Blake Sodersten tossed a complete game for CSUN (17-16), striking out nine ‘Bows while giving up just four hits and two walks.

The Rainbow Warriors and Matadors will meet again for a doubleheader, starting at 8 a.m. HST on Saturday.