UH baseball routed by UCSB in series finale

The University of Hawaii baseball team dropped its series finale to UC Santa Barbara in a 9-1 rout on Sunday afternoon at Les Murakami Stadium.

Starting pitcher Jake Hymel took the loss for Hawaii after giving up seven runs in the first two innings, although just two were earned after the Rainbow Warriors made three errors on the field.

JD Callahan got the win for the Gauchos (18-8, 9-3 Big West Conference) after holding Hawaii to one run on five hits and six strikeouts in 5.1 innings pitched. Conner Dand tossed the remaining 3.2 innings for UCSB, giving up just one hit and one walk with three strikeouts to earn the save. No player for UH had more than one hit.

Li’i Pontes pitched 5.1 solid innings, giving up two runs with five strikeouts, but the damage had already been done by the time he relieved Hymel.

Jordan Sprinkle, Bryce Willits and Jason Willow each had two hits for UC Santa Barbara, who had 10 hits as a team.

Hawaii drops to 12-10 overall and 4-8 in conference play and have lost eight of their last nine.

Next up for the Rainbow Warriors is a four-game series at UC Riverside, which begins on Friday at 3 p.m. HST.