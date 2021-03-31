UH baseball remains hopeful despite roller coaster season

Despite being barely a month into its 2021 campaign, the University of Hawaii baseball team has already had a full season’s worth of ups and downs less than 20 games in.

The Rainbow Warriors are currently 11-7 heading into a home series with preseason Big West Conference favorite UC Santa Barbara, which begins on Friday. The ‘Bows won 10 straight games and earned a No. 30 national ranking by Collegiate Baseball Newspaper before a losing streak that has stretched to five games heading into their series against the Gauchos.

Handling the highs and lows of a season with an even keel has been paramount to Mike Trapasso’s philosophy, who is currently in his 20th season as the program’s head coach.

“The mood of the team? The mood of the team is always great. It’s the coaches that you have to worry about, we’re the moody guys. The team, those guys are fine,” Trapasso said of his team’s temperament during the current losing streak. “They’re young. They’re positive, they choose joy every day and they’re excited because again, they know they’re better than what they showed last weekend. Again, that’s the understanding of leaving emotion out of it and not getting too high or too low, and that’s so important because one week ago today, we were coming off of a winning series against Long Beach and ranked in the top 30 in one poll and riding high and then just one week later, people are wondering if we’re gonna win another game.

“That’s where you eliminate emotion and understand it’s a long road that we have to go, we still have eight conference series to play and every game has equal weight and value, and we just have to play better this weekend. We’re not as bad as we played but when we play badly, we are.”