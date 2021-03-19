UH baseball rallies to win Big West opener over Long Beach State in unlikely fashion

The University of Hawaii baseball team took advantage of two Long Beach State errors with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning to win 3-2 in walkoff fashion on Friday night at Les Murakami Stadium.

Down 2-1 entering the bottom of the ninth inning, the Rainbow Warriors tied the game on Alex Baeza’s routine ground ball that was bobbled by LBSU first baseman Chase Luttrell. In the next at-bat, Tyler Best’s routine ground ball to shortstop Toren Craig was not fielded for an error, scoring Scotty Scott to give the ‘Bows the win.

Hawaii (9-2) mustered just six hits as a team, while LBSU (0-1) had five. UH had plenty of opportunities to score, leaving 12 runners on base. Aaron Ujimori was the only player on either team to have multiple hits, going 2-for-3 for the ‘Bows.

Staff ace Aaron Davenport (1-0) got his usual Friday night start for the ‘Bows. After getting tagged for three hits and one run in a 26-pitch first inning, the junior settled down and lasted for seven innings, giving up five hits and two runs while striking out nine. Kaiser alum Tyler Dyball entered with a 2-1 deficit in the top of the eighth and pitched two scoreless innings for the ‘Bows to earn the victory.

Alfredo Ruiz allowed one run and four hits in five innings with three walks and six strikeouts, but ended up with the no-decision. Devereaux Harrison took the loss after giving up the winning run in the ninth inning.

The Rainbow Warriors and Dirtbags will meet on Saturday for a doubleheader, starting at 1:05 p.m.