UH baseball loses series opener to Cal State Bakersfield

The University of Hawaii baseball team lost its series opener to Cal State Bakersfield 5-2 on Friday afternoon at Les Murakami Stadium.

After taking a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the fourth inning, Hawaii (15-12, 7-10 Big West) gave up the final five runs as ace Aaron Davenport took the loss for the Rainbow Warriors. Davenport dropped to 2-3 for the year after giving up three runs in seven innings pitched, while Buddie Pindel gave up two more in one inning of work.

Arthur Joven got the win for the Roadrunners (9-7, 6-3 Big West Conference) after allowing two runs and three hits in six innings despite not striking anyone out. From there, Noah Cordova got the save after tossing three scoreless innings.

Alex Baeza led the UH bats with a team-high two hits and an RBI. For CSUB, Nick Grossman led the offensive effort with a 2-for-3 performance that included a home run.

The Rainbow Warriors and Roadrunners will play games 2 and 3 of the series with a Saturday doubleheader, which begins at noon.