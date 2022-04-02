The University of Hawaii baseball team fell to UC Santa Barbara 8-3 on Saturday afternoon, losing its second consecutive game to the Gauchos and marking its third consecutive Big West series loss.

Hawaii is 8-16 overall and 2-6 in Big West Conference games, while UC Santa Barbara improved to 18-6 and 7-1 in Big West games.

Andy Archer got the start and the loss for the Rainbow Warriors after surrendering eight hits and four runs in four innings.

Offensively, Hawaii had 12 hits but could only scratch three runs across. Kyson Donahue was the standout offensively with three hits and two RBI.

UCSB leadoff hitter Zander Darby had three hits and RBI each to lead the Gauchos. On the mound, Mike Gutierrez got the win after tossing six innings, while Matt Ager got the save after pitching the remaining three frames, giving up just one hit with three strikeouts.

The ‘Bows and Gauchos conclude their series at 10 a.m. HST.