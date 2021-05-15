UH baseball loses doubleheader to CSUN

The University of Hawaii baseball team dropped both games of its doubleheader at Cal State Northridge on Saturday afternoon.

The Rainbow Warriors were walloped 12-0 in seven innings via mercy rule after starter Cade Halemanu gave up eight hits and 10 runs (six earned) in 4.1 innings. Meanwhile, Gavin Lizik tossed a shutout with nine strikeouts, two walks and two hits.

Game 2 was far more competitive, but the ‘Bows still lost, 4-3. Hawaii grabbed a 3-1 lead in the second inning on Konnor Palmeira’s 3-run home run in the second inning but could not score beyond that. Starter Austin Teixeira took the loss after giving up four hits, four runs and five walks in 3.2 innings of work. For CSUN, Elias Jauregi got the win with 4.1 shutout innings in relief.

Hawaii is 23-18 overall and 15-16 in Big West play after Saturday’s twinbill, while Cal State Northridge is 19-16. The Rainbow Warriors and Matadors will meet on Sunday for the series finale, which begins at 10 a.m. HST.