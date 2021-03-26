UH baseball drops series opener at UC Irvine

Both the University of Hawaii baseball team and its ace pitcher were tamed by UC Irvine in a 4-0 loss on Friday afternoon.

In what was Hawaii’s Big West Conference road opener, the ‘Bows (11-4, 3-2 Big West) had their chances at the plate with seven hits but left five runners on base. UH starter Aaron Davenport suffered his first loss since May 18, 2019 after allowing four hits, one walk and two earned runs in five innings of work. Starting catcher Dallas Duarte was pulled from the game before the bottom of the third inning due to injury.

Trenton Denholm got the win for UCI (12-6, 5-0 Big West) after tossing seven shutout innings, allowing six hits with three strikeouts, while Jacob King got the final four outs to record the save.

Scotty Scott and Kole Kaler each had two hits for UH. No player for UCI got more than one hit, but Dillon Tatum’s homer off Davenport in the third inning got the scoring started for the Anteaters.

Games 2 and 3 of the series will be played via doubleheader on Saturday, starting at 9 a.m. HST.