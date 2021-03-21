UH baseball drops series finale to Long Beach State

The University of Hawaii baseball team lost its series finale to Long Beach State 8-5 on Sunday afternoon at Les Murakami Stadium.

The Rainbow Warriors drop to 11-3 overall and 3-1 in Big West Conference play, while Long Beach State earns its first win of the season to improve to 1-3.

[Latest stories from Hawaii’s Sports Station — KHON2 Sports]

Hawaii starter Logan Pouelsen lasted just two innings after giving up two runs and three hits, all in the first. The Rainbow Warriors were trailing 4-1 in the bottom of the third inning but tied it up after an errant throw by second baseman Calvin Estrada after a Jared Quandt grounder that scored Tyler Murray, Matt Campos and Tyler Best.

Connor Harrison took the loss for UH after allowing two go-ahead runs to the Dirtbags in the top of the fourth inning.

For Long Beach State, Basilio Pacheco got the start and lasted for just two-thirds of the first inning before yielding to Noah Carbajal. Jack Noble got the win for LBSU after tossing 1.1 innings in relief of Carbajal, while Deveraux Harrison got the save after pitching the final two innings.

Hawaii already sealed the series win with a doubleheader sweep on Saturday, but certainly had a chance to make it more on Sunday. The Rainbow Warriors left the bases loaded in multiple innings, stranding a total of 17 baserunners. The ‘Bows had 12 hits, led by Quandt’s 3-for-6 performance in the leadoff hole.

Next up for UH is a four-game set at UC Irvine for its first conference road series of the season, beginning on Friday at noon HST.