UH baseball drops series finale at UC Riverside

The University of Hawaii baseball team dropped its series finale at UC Riverside 9-2 on Sunday afternoon.

The Rainbow Warriors had no hits through seven innings, as a pinch-hit single in the top of the eighth inning by Konnor Palmeira broke up the no-hitter for the Highlanders.

Kyle Anderson got the win for UCR after pitching five no-hit innings, allowing two walks with one strikeout. Eric Marrujo got the save after pitching the remaining four innings.

Li’i Pontes got the start for Hawaii and took the loss after allowing 10 hits and four runs in 3.1 innings with two strikeouts. Five additional pitchers got in work for the ‘Bows.

At the plate, Travis Bohall, Ely Stuart, Nathan Webb and Joey Nicolai had three hits each as the Highlanders pounded the UH pitching staff for 19 hits as a team.

Safea Villaruz-Mauai led the Hawaii bats with a triple, RBI and run scored. Palmeira, Villaruz-Mauai and Stone Miyao had UH’s three hits.

Hawaii is 15-11 overall and 7-9 after its series against UCR, having secured the series win on Saturday after a doubleheader sweep. Next up for the Rainbow Warriors is a four-game home series against Cal State Bakersfield, which begins on Friday at 3 p.m. at Les Murakami Stadium.