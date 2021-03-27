UH baseball drops doubleheader to UC Irvine

The University of Hawaii baseball team dropped both games of a doubleheader at UC Irvine on Saturday afternoon, dropping to 11-6 overall and 3-4 in Big West Conference play.

The Anteaters (13-7, 7-0 Big West) won the first game 12-5 after falling behind 4-0 in the top of the first inning. UCI went on to score 12 unanswered runs to run away with the rout. After starter Cade Halemanu gave up four runs and seven hits in 4.1 innings, Buddie Pindel took the loss after giving up four runs in 3.2 innings.

Jacob Igawa led the way at the plate for UH in Game 1, going 2-for-4 with three RBIs and a home run. For UCI, Jacob Pinto got the win after striking out eight in seven innings.

UCI won the second game 4-3. The ‘Bows trailed 3-0 in the third inning but rallied to tie the game on Kole Kaler’s two-run double in the seventh inning. Li’i Pontes got tagged with the loss for the ‘Bows after giving up the go-ahead run on a squeeze play in the bottom of the seventh.

Jacob King earned the win for UC Irvine after tossing 2.1 scoreless innings to close out the win.

After Friday’s loss combined with Saturday’s doubleheader, the ‘Bows have lost the series to the Anteaters, but look to salvage a win during Sunday’s series finale, which begins on Sunday at 10 a.m. HST.