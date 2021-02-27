UH baseball drops doubleheader, loses series at Arizona State

The University of Hawaii baseball team lost both games of a doubleheader at Arizona State to drop the series against the Sun Devils, falling to 1-2 for the 2021 season.

The Rainbow Warriors were edged 6-5 in the first game. Cade Halemanu, a junior from Pearl City, got the starting nod on the mound for the ‘Bows and allowed two runs with three hits, five strikeouts and five walks in five innings.

UH took a 2-1 lead in the second inning after freshman Konnor Palmeira’s two-run home run. After the Sun Devils tied it in the fifth, the ‘Bows got the lead back on Tyler Best’s sacrifice fly.

Jake Hymel did the rest of the pitching for UH in the first game and took the loss, allowing four runs and six hits with two walks in three innings pitched, including a two-run inside-the-park home run by Hunter Haas in the bottom of the eighth.

Tyler Best’s single to drive in Matt Campos put Hawaii within striking distance in the top of the ninth, but the team could not extend the game as Ethan Long earned the save.

Connor Harrison got the start for UH in the second game but struggled. In two innings of work, the freshman gave up six runs and four hits. Although he exited down 4-0, the Rainbow Warriors took the lead with a five-run third inning that was aided by three straight ‘Bows scoring on walks.

The lead was short-lived for Hawaii, as ASU scored a run each in the fifth and six innings. After UH tied the game at 6 on Jacob Igawa’s single in the top of the seventh, the Sun Devils took the lead for good with three runs in the bottom half of the frame. The ‘Bows never scored after that, as Brady Corrigan shut the door with two perfect innings to notch the save.

Best led the way offensively with a team-high two hits and two RBIs in Game 1, while Igawa was 2-for-3 with two RBIs in Game 2.

Next up for the ‘Bows is a four-game home series against Hawaii Pacific, starting on Thursday at 6:35 p.m. at Les Murakami Stadium. Although the game will not be open to fans, the Thursday and Sunday games will be televised on Spectrum Sports.