UH baseball completes sweep over UC Davis after getting elusive Sunday win

The University of Hawaii baseball team completed its first Big West sweep of the season after getting its first conference Sunday win of the season with a 9-2 victory over UC Davis.

Logan Pouelsen got the start and the win for the Rainbow Warriors, setting the tone on the mound by holding the Aggies to one run after scattering seven hits in six innings.

[Latest stories from Hawaii’s Sports Station — KHON2 Sports]

The Rainbow Warriors continued their hot weekend at the plate with 12 hits on Sunday, including three each from Alex Baeza and Stone Miyao. Baeza also had a game-high four RBI.

Cameron Hagan got the save for UH, tossing 2.1 scoreless innings.

Hawaii improved to 20-14 overall and is back at .500 in Big West Conference play at 12-12, while UC Davis dropped to 10-28 and 5-19 in conference competition.

Next up for Hawaii is an eight-game road trip, starting with a four-game series at Cal State Fullerton, which begins on Friday.