UH baseball completes sweep over HPU

The University of Hawaii baseball team beat Hawaii Pacific 10-0 on Sunday afternoon for its fourth rout in as many days over the Sharks.

Sophomore Li’i Pontes got the start on the mound for UH and got the win after tossing four scoreless innings in his first appearance of the year. Jake Hymel, Dalton Renne, Calvin Turchin, Connor Harrison and Tyler Dyball each pitched a scoreless inning to complete the win for Hawaii, which outscored Hawaii Pacific 46-6 in the series.

[Latest stories from Hawaii’s Sports Station — KHON2 Sports]

Gavin Pringle took the loss for Hawaii Pacific after allowing eight hits and four runs in 3.1 innings pitched.

The ‘Bows (5-2) only scored in two innings, putting up four runs in the third and six in the eighth. UH had 14 hits, with six players getting multiple hits, led by Kole Kaler’s game-high three hits and two runs.

Next up for the Rainbow Warriors is a four-game series against Hawaii-Hilo, which begins on Friday at 6:35 p.m. All four games will be televised on Spectrum Sports.