UH baseball closes out NDSU series with 8-0 victory

The University of Hawaii baseball team closed out its series against North Dakota State in dominant fashion in an 8-0 victory on Monday afternoon.

In improving to 5-1 overall for the season, the ‘Bows racked up 11 hits while holding the Bison (1-3) to just four. Junior college transfer Brandon Ross got the start and the win for UH, tossing three shutout innings, giving up just a walk and a hit while striking out three.

Kamehameha alum Li’i Pontes pitched the next three innings for the Rainbow Warriors, giving up just one hit while striking out one. Freshman Vince Reilly pitched two perfect innings with three strikeouts. For the season, Reilly has not allowed a walk or a hit in four innings pitched.

Offensively for UH, Adam Fogel broke out of a slump, registering his first three hits of the season. His three hits were also a game high. Evan Sankey took the loss for NDSU, allowing four hits and three runs in two innings pitched.

The Rainbow Warriors will next face Washington State in a four-game series, starting Thursday at Les Murakami Stadium. First pitch on Thursday is set for 6:35 pm.